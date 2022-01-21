Independent Developer Creates Pokémon FPS | esports

A video of a Pokémon first-person shooter is making the rounds on social media, not only destroying the little monsters, but also the childhood of many people. Franchise developer and fan Dragon is independently developing the game. The video went viral on social media with nearly six million views. Watch at your own risk:

Dragon shared a video on his YouTube channel explaining how the game came about and how it was developed. According to the video, the idea came from a tweet that said “someone should make a first-person Pokémon shooter.”

To create the game, Dragon used Unreal Engine and was inspired by names like Overwatch, Call of Duty and Halo. The FPS has three areas, with different Pokémon. As the player advances, the creatures get stronger and harder to defeat. There are also Pokémon boss battles in each area.

