Officially the name is Republic of Indonesia. The country has 270 million inhabitants and is located between two continents, Asia and Oceania. And at the same time, it is the largest archipelago in the world with no less than 17,508 islands. Like every other country in the world, Indonesia suffers from the consequences of global warming. And, in this case, even more than many others for two reasons: one of them is being an immense cluster of islands, the other, for being another backward country that did not pay attention to the warnings and consequences of the greatest scourge that threatens human life, The global warming. Indonesia proposes to move capital that threatens to sink.

change of capital

Perhaps the drama in Indonesia will alert the political managers of Pindorama, who do not give almost any weight to global warming. As we have denounced for some time, almost none of the 463 Brazilian coastal municipalities has adopted any measures to prepare cities for what has already begun: the sea ​​level rise, and the extreme events out of control.

Not only coastal municipalities sleep on the spot. Important and wealthy states, such as Minas Gerais, or Bahia, also show lethargy. The result has recently been seen with the destruction of the infrastructure of the south of Bahia, the death of about 20 people, and billion-dollar damages to public coffers.

After this essential parenthesis, we return to the Indonesian drama. According to matter of Deutsche Welle, ‘The country’s parliament created a legal framework to move the capital from congested Jakarta to the jungle of Borneo. The president has promised a zero-emissions paradise. Critics call it an environmental threat’.

Why the change? According to DW, ‘Jakarta – a sunken, congested, polluted and flood-prone megacity with over 10 million inhabitants.’

Any resemblance to São Paulo, which also sinks with the rains, it is not mere coincidence.

Jakarta move will cost $32 billion

Well, improvidence, and lack of preparation, worsened the situation of ‘developing’ countries, and cost a lot. The move from Jakarta was budgeted at $32 billion dollars.

According to DW, ‘Initial construction on the project, originally presented by President Joko Widodo in April 2019 and scheduled to begin in 2020, has been hampered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, roads and ports will be among the priority infrastructure projects to be addressed from 2022 to 2024.

Before the vote that approved the transfer, the president said that the new capital would be a place “where people are close to any destination, where they can cycle and walk everywhere because there are zero emissions”.

After the change, everything will be wonderful…How cynical politicians are. Be part of those in Brasília, or thousands of others spread around the world.

According to DW, ‘No deadline has been set for the completion of the project, and Jakarta will remain the capital of Indonesia until a presidential decree is issued to formalize the move’.

Indonesia changes capital

From Jakarta to Nusantara. According to CNN, ‘ THE Indonesia named its new capital Nusantara, while lawmakers approve the move to Kalimantan – a jungle-covered area on the eastern island of Borneo’.

According to CNN, ‘The new name translates to “archipelago” in Indonesian language. He explained: ‘Concerns about the sustainability of Jakarta’s congested and rapidly sinking political center led to the need for a new capital, and the country’s House of Representatives officially passed a relocation bill.’

THE CNN puts Jakarta’s location in context: ‘Jakarta sits on swampy terrain close to the sea – making it especially prone to flooding – and is one of the sinking cities on Earth, according to the World Economic Forum. The former capital is falling into the Java Sea at an alarming rate due to over-extraction of groundwater’.

It’s in Brazil?

It won’t be different. It’s only a matter of time before the problems get worse. The drought in the South and Midwest of the country is not enough, which could cost us BRL 45.3 billion in the next harvest.

according to canalrural.com.br, ‘Until January 19, at least 200 municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul and the 79 cities in Mato Grosso do Sul had declared a situation of emergency due to the drought, according to the Civil Defense. Rural producers ask for debt rollovers and interest-free credit lines’.

Extreme events and their even more ‘extreme’ costs

The academy warns, but the numb political managers make light of them, when they don’t fire them for warning about episodes that actually happened.

Health experts recommend vaccination against the plague that plagues us, supported massively by science, but the main representative makes fun, and says that ‘there are vaccine freaks’ within your own government!

Why, with examples like these, should mayors get busy preparing their cities to face global warming?

For no other reason, the the edge of Recife, an important capital of the Northeast, is slowly dissolving; of the 26 Brazilian states, plus the Federal District, only five have emission reduction targets; meanwhile, the Brazilian coast goes through great decay, with part of the mayors giving a shit about heating, and commanding real estate speculation.

Brazil and extreme events

Interestingly, on the same day we published this post, the newspaper The State of São Paulo on the cover is the article ‘Brazil has the highest number of emergencies in five years’. At the opening of the text the information:

“One and a half months before the end of the rainy season, Brazil already has the highest number of homeless people – 61,786 people – and of emergency decrees because of storms (1,302) in the last five years. So far, Minas and Bahia are the most affected states, with 51 deaths, landslides, submerged neighborhoods and threats of dam failures. For experts, the numbers expose the increasing intensity and frequency of extreme events, caused by climate change, in addition to the socio-economic vulnerability of victims.”

Could it be different? Unfortunately, yes, it could if we had better prepared managers.

Think about it this election year.

