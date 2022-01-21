Injustice? Rodrigo pins production for immunity test at BBB 22· ​​TV news

The second test worth immunity at BBB 22 left Rodrigo Mussi suspicious. During a conversation with other members of the Pipoca group, the commercial manager criticized the fact that the Camarote team was spared a dynamic of resistance. “Unfair evidence”, complained the brother.

The comment of the confined took place in the early hours of this Friday (21). “The immunity test is already unfair. Let’s be honest? I don’t know who chose it”, he speculated. “I think they had to adapt because of what happened”, opined Bárbara Heck.

“Adapt is a very strong word, but they already had a plan b, because Covid is a very possible thing”, completed Luciano Estevan, referring to the fact that Arthur Aguiar, Jade Picon and Linn da Quebrada later joined the home because of the positive diagnosis for the coronavirus.

Rodrigo’s anger has to do with the fact that he and the other members of the Pipoca team had passed an endurance test the night before in search of immunity for the first week.

Bárbara Heck and Laís Caldas won the competition. The two beat Lucas Bissoli and Luciano after spending more than 12 hours on their feet, holding some cubes.

In the dynamics of this Thursday (20), Arthur and Douglas Silva got along well. The two cornered Linn and Tiago Abravanel in a shooting game.

Check out the video below:

Rodrigo already putting it on the fire saying that the test of the cabins was unfair because it wasn’t as resistant as theirs popcorn #BBB22pic.twitter.com/cyoMUr5YG5 — GODDESS OF JUSTICE (@BBBBaile) January 21, 2022

Learn all about BBB 22 with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo:

Listen to “#64 – BBB 22: How did the show wear out before it even started?” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily reality show newsletters, interviews and live videos: