INSS ceiling goes to R$ 7,087.22 after government readjustment

posted on 01/20/2022 12:17 / updated on 01/20/2022 12:18

The federal government published in Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) a readjustment of the benefits paid by the INSS. Starting next month, beneficiaries will be able to count on maximum amounts of R$ 7,087.22 – before it was R$ 6,433.57. The amounts will be paid above the minimum amount of R$ 1,212.00.

The ceiling of amounts rose by 10.16%, but it will only be paid in full to those who have already received some benefit since January 2021. For the others, the adjustment will be made according to the month of adherence to the INSS. The value was calculated based on the National Consumer Price Index (INPC).

The ordinance also provides for a readjustment for taxpayers. For those who earn up to 1,212.00, the rate becomes 7.5%. On the other hand, workers who receive remuneration from 1,212.01 to 2,427.35, the contribution is 9%. For salaries from 2,427.36 to 3,641.03, 12% of the salary must be paid, and to those earning amounts between 3,641.04 to 7,087.22, the contribution is 14%.

Check the adjustment percentage table:

Benefit start date until January 2021 – 10.16%

Benefit start date in February 2021 – 9.86%

Benefit start date in March 2021 – 8.97%

Benefit start date in April 2021 – 8.04%

Benefit start date in May 2021 – 7.63%

Benefit start date in June 2021 – 6.61%

Benefit start date in July 2021 – 5.97%

Benefit start date in August 2021 – 4.90%

Benefit start date in September 2021 – 3.99%

Benefit start date in October 2021 – 2.75%

Benefit start date in November 2021 – 1.58%

Benefit start date in December 2021 – 0.73%