INSS publishes new salary discount table; see aliquots

Do you work with a formal contract? If the answer is yes, know that, as of February, your salary will have new discounts.

The Bolsonaro government (PL) made public, this Thursday (20), the new table of discounts for contributions to the INSS (National Social Security Institute).

The rates were changed based on the readjustments granted to the minimum wage and the benefit ceiling under the INSS umbrella.

It will look like this: whoever receives the minimum wage, of R$ 1,212, will receive a 7.5% discount; higher salaries will receive rebates of up to 14%.

The new INSS ceiling, at R$ 7,087.22, made official in an ordinance published this Thursday, serves as a parameter for social security benefits and for the collection of contributions to the INSS.

Even workers whose wages are greater than the ceiling will have discounts calculated on top of that ceiling.

The INSS contribution table is progressive since the last pension reform. In this way, discounts are applied by salary range.

See the discount rates, by salary range:

Wage progressive rate Up to BRL 1,212 7.5% From BRL 1,212 to BRL 2,427.35 9% From BRL 2,427.36 to BRL 3,641.03 12% From BRL 3,641.04 to BRL 7,087.22 14%

