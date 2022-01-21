Instagram launches paid tool that allows ‘VIP access’ to influencer content

Content creators will be able to decide the cost charged on the monthly subscription fee, which must vary between US$1 and US$100

Pixabay/Webster2703 Novelty initially reaches a select group of influencers in the United States



THE Instagram announced this Wednesday, 19, a new subscription tool on the platform, where users will pay monthly to have access to exclusive content from content creators. At first, the news will only reach a select group of influencers from the States United and does not have an estimated arrival date. Brazil or other countries. The amount must vary between US$1 and US$100 and access will include stories and live streams. Subscribers will be distinguished through a purple badge, allowing greater selectivity in interaction in comments and private messages from the creator. The social network now joins platforms like Twitch and Youtube, which apply similar paid subscription features.

In a statement, the entrepreneur Mark Zuckerberg celebrated the initiative of Goal, the company responsible for the social network: “We launched a US Instagram subscription test today. This will help creators earn more, offering benefits to the most engaged, with access to exclusive Lives and Stories,” he explained. “I’m excited to continue creating tools for creators to make a living doing creative work and getting these tools into the hands of more influencers soon.”