Instagram now allows remixes with any TikTok-style video

Instagram now lets you remix (or “duet” as it became known on TikTok) any other video on the platform, even if it’s not a Reels. The tool allows you to record a Reels on top of another publication, whether to make a reaction, follow up on a chain or complement someone else’s content.

With the novelty, Instagram wants to give new ways for users to collaborate and recreate content. After looking at Remix usage patterns, the platform realized that it “made sense” to remove format restrictions from interactions on the social network.

Any public video on Instagram can be remixed, even if it is a regular post (Image: Playback/Instagram)

The videos posted on Remix are still Reels, so Instagram also feeds the format’s content on the network with the addition. Collaborative videos, in effect, make common posts appear in the Reels tab, something that naturally increases the importance of the format and drives discovery potential.

Remix remains the same, including: when you find a cool video and tap the “Options” button (symbolized by three dots), you will find the option “Remix with a reel”. Hence, Instagram provides the same editing and cropping tools as traditional collaborations, which are important to ensure seamless interaction.

Everything is Reels now

Although expanding the possibility of video collaboration is interesting to ensure more interactions on the social network, the change can also have a negative effect: all content can become Reels. Content creators who use the different Instagram formats can see their regular videos gain traction on Reels, even if that wasn’t the initial idea.

The remix can be disabled in the account settings menu or directly in the desired post (Image: Playback/Instagram)

With that in mind though, Instagram has added a control button for Remix. Users who do not want video interactions can turn off the functionality in the account settings menu; if the intention is to bar collaborations on a single video, you can also adjust this in the publication options.

Update comes gradually

Like other Instagram updates, the unrestricted remix is ​​released as an in-app update. If the novelty still doesn’t appear for you, it’s good to check if the app is in the latest version available from the App Store or the Play Store. It is also worth remembering that the feature can only be used in posts made from today (20) onwards.

Source: TechCrunch