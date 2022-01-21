Instagram tests paid subscription with ‘vip access’ to content from creators – Link

Users will pay a monthly subscription to access creator-only content on Instagram, such as Stories and live streams.

Following the trend of platforms like Twitch and OnlyFans, Instagram is testing new ways for creators to make money on the social network. The company announced this Wednesday, 19, that it will release a subscription tool, in which users will be able to pay to have “vip access” to influencer content.

Initially, the function will be tested with a select group of influencers in the United States – there is still no forecast of when the feature will arrive in Brazil.

Users will pay a monthly subscription to access creator-only content such as Stories and live streams. In the US, pricing will range from $1 to $100 per month – creators will be able to select the price of their subscriptions.

The subscriber will receive a purple seal in his name on the platform, so that the creator can identify who is “cabin” and who is “popcorn” in comments and direct messages. Exclusive content will also have a purple mark, so that the user knows that this is a publication aimed at subscribers.

“This will help creators earn more by offering benefits to their most engaged followers, such as access to exclusive Lives and Stories,” Mark Zuckerberg, executive chairman of Meta (the parent company of Instagram), said in a Facebook post Wednesday. “I’m excited to continue creating tools for creators to make a living doing creative work and getting these tools into the hands of more creators soon.”

In June of last year, Zuckerberg said the company would not have a share of creator earnings until at least 2023.