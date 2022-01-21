Intel introduces new 12th Intel Core processors with P-line debut

Models bring a balance between performance and heating to notebooks

After introducing its desktop processors late last year, Intel dedicated this year’s Consume Electronic Show to bringing new technologies to notebook and ultra-thin processors. We spoke with Dan Rogers, Product Manager for 12th Gen Intel Core Mobile, and Josh Newman, Vice President of Mobile Innovation at Intel, about the company’s launches at CES 2022.

The great novelty of the 12th generation Intel Core is the introduction of a hybrid architecture, with processors composed of a set of high performance cores, the P-Cores, and the efficiency cores, the E-Cores. With this, computers based on this new generation, codenamed Alder Lake, can direct functions to each style of kernel based on the priority of the moment, whether performance or energy savings.

The company debuted with eight high-performance models, the H-line of CPUs. The most powerful model is the Intel Core i9-12900HK, a model equipped with a total of 14 cores and 20 threads, in an arrangement with 6 performance cores and 8 efficiency cores. As the letter K indicates on Intel products, this product has unlocked overclocking, but even without frequency changes, it already has its turbo at 5.0GHz.



The Core i7 models’ line-up closes the line-up, which maintains the configuration of 14 cores and 20 threads, but with lower operating frequencies than the Core i9, and finally the Core i5 models arrive with 12 cores and 16 threads, with a combination of 4 performance cores and 8 efficiency cores. All models feature Intel Xe integrated graphics.

In previous generations, this was the time when the company would introduce the U line, for ultra-thin and handheld devices, but in the 12th generation Intel introduced something new. “We saw manufacturers using low voltage processors in designs that could extract more performance,” explains Rogers. “The U line is designed for low consumption and heating, but there are notebooks with enough cooling and power conditions to go beyond the specifications of the traditional U line.”

That way Intel introduced the P line, with models that have a heat dissipation between 28W (base clock) to up to 68W (maximum turbo). It becomes an intermediary between the H (from 45 to 115W) and the U line (from 9W to up to 29W).



The P-line models have configurations with 14 and 12 cores on Core i7, 12 cores on Core i5 and finally 10 cores on Core i3, all bringing eight E-Cores. Intel expects that in this new range models will appear with a good level of performance, capable of reaching up to 4.8GHz in turbo, but still maintaining a good level of portability, leaving the ultra low voltage models of the U line for very compact projects. .

And closing the line-up, the U processors bring 10 cores in the Core i7 and Core 5 models, and finally 6 cores in the Core i3 models. Pentium and Celeron models have 5 cores, 1 P-Core and 4 E-Cores. With heat dissipation at 9W at the base frequency, these chips can be used in very basic systems, in some cases even without active heat dissipation.

But in addition to the hardware, Intel is also eyeing interactions. As Josh Newman highlighted, one of the highlights of the CES presentation was a demonstration of interoperability across multiple devices, a result of the Screenovate acquisition in December 2021.

With this technology, multiple devices share information regardless of device type or even between devices with different operating systems. In this way, measurements from the sensors of a wearable can be viewed in real time on the PC, or an Android tablet can become an additional screen for the computer in an instant.

Another important addition highlighted by Newman is the new Intel Evo specs. With the change, the company maintains the commitment to bring a comprehensive quality benchmark for real device usage scenarios, meeting with high quality criteria such as battery life, performance and connectivity consistent with consumer usage situations. Among the novelties, in addition to updating various technologies such as LTE and USB Type-C, features such as noise cancellation for microphones through artificial intelligence were also included. “The use of devices has changed, such as remote work, which has created new demands, and improving microphone audio is a resource that has become relevant,” explains Newman.

Products with 12th generation Intel Core processors hit the market in the first quarter of the year. In all, there will be more than 100 notebooks, passing through brands such as Acer, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, MSI, Razer and ASUS ROG. In total, there will be 28 new mobile CPUs divided between the U-Series (entry notebooks), P-Series (intermediate notebooks) and the H-Series, which already seeks the enthusiast notebook market.

