Investigation concludes that child’s cardiac arrest in Lençóis Paulista is not related to the vaccine

Child had Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome; she is hospitalized and in stable condition

City suspends childhood vaccination after child becomes ill



Investigation by the Epidemiological Surveillance Center of the government of São Paulo concluded this Thursday, 20th, that the case of a 10-year-old child who had a cardiac arrest in Lençóis Paulista, in the interior of the State, is not related to the vaccine Against the Covid-19. The municipality suspended childhood vaccination after the child felt sick 12 hours after receiving the immunizer. It was concluded, however, that she had Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome. The disease causes pre-excitation on the electrocardiogram, a congenital condition that causes the heart to have attacks of tachycardia. “Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, hitherto undiagnosed and unknown to the family, led the child to have a tachycardia crisis, which resulted in hemodynamic instability. There is no causal relationship between vaccination and the clinical picture presented, therefore, the post-vaccination adverse event is ruled out”, informed the state government in a note. The Epidemiological Surveillance System for Adverse Events Post-vaccination reported that the child was immunized with the correct dosage and technique. She had her condition reversed, is hospitalized and is in stable health.