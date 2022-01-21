iOS 15.3, iPadOS 15.3, macOS 12.2, watchOS 8.4 and tvOS 15.3 win Release Candidates [atualizado 2x] – MacMagazine

Apple has just released the Release Candidates (RCs) of iOS 15.3 (compilation 19D49 ), of iPadOS 15.3 (idem), of macOS Monterey 12.2 ( 21D48 ) of watchOS 8.4 ( 19S546 ) It’s from tvOS 15.3 ( 19K545 ) for developers and members of the Apple Beta Software Program. In addition, there is also a new version of the HomePod software available for testing.

For now, Apple only says that iOS 15.3 includes “bug fixes and security updates for the iPhone” — we hope this also includes the issue involving Safari.

In the case of the Apple Watch, the changelog points out that the update fixes an issue that caused some loaders to not work as expected.

As usual, if there is any other relevant news about the new versions, we will let you know.

update, by Diogo Ammon 01/20/2022 at 18:30

As we mentioned a few days ago, Apple was already working on a fix for a bug in Safari 15 that exposed website IDs during a session, allowing websites to track user activity on their Apple devices.

Well, according to information from 9to5Mac, the problem was, in fact, corrected in the Release Candidates from iOS 15.3 and macOS Monterey 12.2.

Now, we can only wait until the official versions of these systems are finally released to the public.

Update II, for Luiz Gustavo Ribeiro01/21/2022 at 08:20

According to new information from the 9to5Mac, the HomePod software update expands Siri’s multi-user support for users on Italy and the English spoken in India.

Launched in 2019, HomePod’s multi-user capability works with up to six different people and allows them to access their own playlists, messages and calendar from the same HomePod or HomePod mini through enhanced voice recognition.