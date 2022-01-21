iPhone SE Plus 5G on the way, Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard and more | TC plant

It’s time to stay well informed about everything that happened in the last few days in another edition of Duty TC, our weekly “newspaper” where we separate the best news of the week so you can stay on top of everything in one place . In this week’s issue we commented on the confirmed launch date for the global Redmi Note 11 line, rumors and images of the Galaxy S22 line, Apple beating rivals in the last quarter of 2021 as it prepares to launch the iPhone SE Plus, Exynos 2200 announced by Samsung and Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard. Missed any of these news? Then keep scrolling down to see what happened.

Redmi Note 11 line gets global launch date

Those who are looking forward to the arrival of the global versions of the Redmi Note 11 line can rest assured that this finally has a date to happen, and it will be sooner than many people imagined. In an invitation released on its social networks, Xiaomi confirmed the launch of the Redmi Note 11 line for the next January 26 at 9 am in Brasília time. There must be at least four models launched, considering the history of the brand, with Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro and Note 11S bringing some news in relation to models launched in China. From what has been commented, at least the Redmi Note 11 Pro will have some visual changes and also inside, gaining a new rear camera module and Snapdragon 695 chipset instead of the Dimensity 920 present in the Chinese model. Other specifications would be maintained, such as the 120 Hertz AMOLED screen and the 5,000 mAh battery with 67 Watt recharge. The Redmi Note 11 would exchange the Dimensity 810 for a Snapdragon 680, which does not support 5G networks. With this, the model should also gain a 5G variant, but it is not yet known what the changes would be for it. Finally, we would also have the Redmi Note 11S with Helio G96 chip, which would still arrive with a 108 megapixel camera, 120 Watt recharge and up to 8 GB of RAM. No prices or release date were commented on for the Redmi Note 11 global line, but it is likely that a few days after the announcement it will be possible to purchase the devices on Brazilian soil.

New renders and details of the Galaxy S22 line

We are approaching the announcement of the Galaxy S22 line, and as expected, there are fewer and fewer details left for Samsung to surprise the public at its event. During the week we had new renders of the Galaxy S22 Plus and S22 Ultra reinforcing the look already leaked on previous occasions, with the first having a lot in common with its predecessor while the second seeks to please fans of the late Galaxy Note line, being kind of a mix of Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with Galaxy S21 Ultra. As commented, the devices will be revealed on the 8th or 9th of February, with sales in physical stores in the United States starting on the 25th of the same month. It is not possible to know if Brazil will also see the device on the same date as with the Galaxy S21 FE, but considering Samsung’s efforts to approve the line here well in advance, it is not possible to rule out the possibility.

Exynos 2200 launched and first tests light up alert

And speaking of the Galaxy S22 line, Samsung finally made official during the week the chipset that will be used in the family’s devices, at least in some countries. The Exynos 2200 is the first fruit of the partnership with AMD, bringing a new GPU called the xClipse 920 that supports technologies previously only seen in consoles and PCs, such as ray tracing and hardware acceleration. The chip did not have details of CPU and GPU clocks released, but it arrives manufactured in a 4-nanometer process and features the new ARM v9 architecture, with a Cortex-X2 core, three Cortex-A710 and four Cortex-A510. This is the same configuration used in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Dimensity 9000, its main rivals. Despite not giving details or even making performance comparisons with the Exynos 2100 used in the Galaxy S21 line, Samsung says that a big leap will be seen especially in artificial intelligence processing thanks to the new NPU, with advances in photography such as up to 200 megapixels, recording 8K videos at 30 fps or even using 7 cameras. The first leaked tests, however, spark an alert. Unsurprisingly, Samsung seems to have had problems with the Exynos 2200, and apparently it still has a long way to go if it really wants to deliver something equivalent to Qualcomm’s chipset in its flagships. The Exynos 2200 showed much lower scores on AnTuTu and on the Aztec graphical test from GFXBench, which can be corrected even in the commercial version but will already leave many users with a flea behind their ear. The good news is that Brazil should receive models with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Microsoft announces purchase of Activision Blizzard

The big bomb of the week was even the announcement by Microsoft that it was right to buy Activision Blizzard, responsible for established franchises such as Call of Duty, Overwatch, Diablo, World of Warcraft and many others. The $68.7 billion deal is by far the biggest in the gaming industry, far surpassing Microsoft’s announced purchase of Bethesda at the end of last year, where it would fork out about $7.5 billion. . It is not yet known how the restructuring of Activision Blizzard will be when the agreement is concluded, that is, if it is approved by antitrust bodies, but Microsoft has said that it will continue to launch franchises from the studios for PlayStation, although some content will become exclusive for those who use it. Xbox or Windows platforms. With this, the trend is that the number of Xbox Game Pass subscribers will grow even more in the coming months, and Microsoft took advantage of all the commotion for the announcement to disclose some numbers of its service, stating that it currently has more than 25 million subscribers to the around the world. Will Sony respond to Microsoft’s aggressive onslaughts, or does it have much more than 20 billion in market cap drops coming?

Apple beats rivals in Q4 2021

Returning to cell phones, Apple apparently has reason to smile, as a report published this week puts the brand at the top of smartphone sales in the last quarter of 2021, surpassing Samsung, Xiaomi and other competitors. The company managed to record good sales of the iPhone 13 line, and with that, it once again surpassed Samsung by winning 22% of the total smartphones sold between the months of October and December, while the South Korean company was in second place with 20% of the total. slice. The Chinese Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo are next with 12, 9 and 8%, respectively. It’s not exactly uncommon for Apple to lead sales in the last quarter of the year, something that has been repeating itself for some time through its release schedule. Still, it’s important for the brand to keep pace, especially with the rise of Asian rivals chasing the second place overall ranking. For the first quarter of 2022, things are expected to return to normal, and Samsung will reassume market leadership.

iPhone SE Plus may soon arrive with 5G