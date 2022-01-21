Fruits contain vitamins, minerals and bioactive compounds essential for the proper functioning of the body. In addition, they have a carbohydrate called fructose, which is their sugar. In this sense, a common question is whether is fructose bad for health, but it depends on the amount ingested. See the explanation now.

Read more: Microwave baked apples: A healthy and practical dessert!

Composition of fruits

First of all, it is important to highlight that the composition of fruits, as mentioned initially, has vitamins, minerals, fibers, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds that are extremely important for our body, as they prevent and fight diseases.

In addition to these components, fruits also have carbohydrates, which are nutrients responsible for providing energy to our cells, and for that reason, they are also important.

The carbohydrate present in fruits that the body absorbs is fructose, popularly known as fruit sugar. However, the amount of fructose varies greatly from one food to another. Avocados, for example, have little fructose, while bananas have a higher amount.

After all, is fructose bad for health?

First of all, know that fructose is the carbohydrate with the greatest ability to sweeten food. It is sweeter than glucose itself. For this reason, its use is very common in the food industry, in order to reduce the cost of production.

In this sense, large amounts of fructose are used in industrialized products, in concentrations much higher than what is commonly found in fruits. Thus, fructose can cause health damage, such as liver disease and obesity, when consumed in excessive amounts.

If you consume about three fruits a day, which is the general recommendation for a healthy diet, the concentration of fructose present in these foods will not cause any illness.

On the other hand, if you are in the habit of consuming ice cream, industrialized sweets, sugary drinks and the like, it is possible that you have problems triggered not only by excess fructose, but also by other components of these food products that are harmful to health, such as vegetable fat and chemical additives.

Don’t stop eating fruit because of fructose

Now you have seen that fructose is only harmful if its consumption is excessive. Therefore, be sure to consume fruits for fear of this sugar, since they are natural foods, sources of various nutrients and should be part of the daily diet.

Anyway, avoid industrialized foods, especially those with a long list of ingredients, because these are harmful to health and should not be consumed often.

If you liked this content, then click here to read more articles like this one!