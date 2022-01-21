Is Hormone Check-up Really Necessary? Understand when it is indicated – 01/20/2022

When we talk about check-up, we immediately think of a battery of tests carried out periodically with the purpose of checking and analyzing an individual’s health conditions or early diagnosing any disease even before presenting any symptoms.

The practice of tracking certain diseases already has robust scientific evidence of its benefit and is justified by the high prevalence of diseases that are silent and that can bring great harm to health if there is no intervention.

Examples of this screening are the tests used to act preventively in the detection of diseases such as diabetes, osteoporosis and changes in cholesterol, in addition to other tests recommended in health campaigns.

At the beginning of the year, I came across the following situation in the office: “I would like all my hormones to be ordered. I want to start the year with a hormone checkup.” But is it really necessary to have a hormonal check-up periodically?

Understand that there are more than 50 types of hormones that are produced by our endocrine glands and that, when there is any hormonal dysfunction, whether due to excess or deficiency in any of these hormones, your body will signal and manifest specific signs/symptoms capable of directing the investigation of a possible hormonal imbalance.

Therefore, the vast majority of hormone tests only need to be requested in the presence of symptoms, and only those hormones that are really essential to clarify each case, individually, are included in the medical analysis. The dosage of thyroid hormones is an exceptional situation and is included in the list of routine exams.

The importance of screening tests is not discussed, when well indicated! The biggest problem lies in the rampant check-up in healthy people without any symptoms, usually without respecting individual characteristics and health history.

Thus, requesting hormone tests randomly, without knowing what you are looking for, in the chance of finding some disease, only increases the risk of making a mistake.

In addition, excess exams do not necessarily mean greater care for the patient’s health. It is necessary to have discretion in the requests and consider factors such as age group, patient complaints, clinical examination, personal history and family history to guide a correct diagnosis.

It is exactly a thorough evaluation that will detect the problem and promote therapeutic success. Any check-up should start with a good medical evaluation. Complementary exams, as the name suggests, are only useful to complement any clinical suspicion.

It is also worth questioning who points out hormones as the villain of all their complaints, in order to justify hormone replacements and/or indiscriminate use of supplements and manipulated formulas, even without any need.

Hormonal dosages without indication end up leading to errors in the interpretation of results, to the need for more invasive tests and, consequently, to unnecessary and ineffective treatments.

Therefore, without a diagnostic suspicion, there is no need to request hormone dosages randomly. It is possible, yes, to prevent diseases without excess exams!