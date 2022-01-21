Italian court will issue request for Robinho to serve time in Brazil

Striker will have his name included in Interpol’s red list; preventive detention order will be issued to 195 countries

Disclosure/Atlético-MG The player Robinho was sentenced to nine years in prison by the Italian justice



Last sentenced to the Italy for group sexual violence, the attacker Robinho will have his name added to the Interpol red list. The Italian justice announced this Thursday, 20, that it will issue a request for provisional arrest to 195 countries. The Brazilian, in addition to Ricardo Falco, his friend, also convicted in the process, will have to start serving a nine-year prison sentence. The crime committed by Robinho took place in 2013 in a nightclub in Milan and the victim was a woman of Albanian origin, at the time 23 years old.

The issuance of the request for provisional arrest to be made by the Attorney General’s Office in Milan must be available within 29 days. Once the names of Robinho and Falco are on the Interpol list, the two could be arrested if they leave Brazil for one of those 194 who are also signatories to the International Capture System. Even if they are ultimately convicted, the two cannot be extradited to Italy, as the 1988 constitution vetoes the extradition of Brazilian citizens. After the issuance of the request by the Italian court, the eventual approval of the sentence in Brazil must be examined by the Supreme Court of Justice (STJ).

*With information from reporter Victor Moraes