Italy will ask Robinho to serve time in Brazil. What can happen

As soon as the striker Robinho was definitively convicted by the Court of Cassation in Rome, the third and final instance of Italian justice, for group sexual violence against an Albanian woman, in 2013, several questions about his arrest took over social media. Although the former Santos and Milan player cannot be extradited to Italy because of Brazilian legislation, as explained by the Law in the Field previously, his name will be included in Interpol’s “red list”, which, in practice, represents a request for provisional arrest in about 195 countries to serve his sentence.

Faced with the impossibility of extradition because of nationality (art. 5, item LI of the Federal Constitution), the Italian justice system will ask him to serve his prison sentence in Brazilian territory. This was confirmed by Stefano Opilio, director general of international relations and judicial cooperation at the Italian Ministry of Justice, in an interview with UOL.

“If extradition is denied, we will ask for the execution of the sentence in Brazil”, said Opilio.

This possibility brings numerous discussions in the legal field, since there is a “conflict” of laws. THE Law in the Field talked to criminal law experts about Robinho’s chances of serving his sentence here.

“As extradition is not applicable, Italian justice can request the transfer of execution (through Immigration Law 13.445/2017, arts. 100 and 101), that is, execute the sentence here since it cannot be executed there”, evaluates criminal lawyer João Paulo Martinelli.

“Considering the interpretation given so far by the STJ, that the Transfer of Execution of Sentence can also occur in cases of native Brazilians, all other requirements seem to be present in the case. Thus, the probability of the Italian conviction being approved seems high, with the subsequent issuance of an arrest warrant”, understands lawyer Davi Tangerino.

“Our Penal Code speaks of the ratification of a foreign sentence exclusively for the purpose of securing a measure or repairing the damage (art. 9). Thus, it is not possible to ratify a foreign sentence for the execution of a prison sentence. If this process is sent to Brazil for the purpose of repairing the damage, there are those who raise the possibility that the Public Prosecutor’s Office may file a new complaint and initiate a new criminal process here, for the same facts, to reach a conviction with the evidence that was obtained in Italy. In particular, I have no record of a similar case, I have records of other cases in which cooperation was requested and Brazilians were fully prosecuted, convicted and serving time here. Robinho’s case is complex, it has no precedent”, says Cecília Mello, lawyer and former federal judge at the Federal Regional Court of the 3rd Region (TRF-3).

According to article 9 of the Brazilian Penal Code, “the foreign sentence, when the application of Brazilian law produces the same consequences in the species, can be ratified in Brazil to: I – oblige the condemned person to repair the damage, restitution and other civil effects; II – subject him to Sole Paragraph – The ratification depends: a) for the purposes set out in item I, on the request of the interested party; b) for other purposes, on the existence of an extradition treaty with the country from whose judicial authority the sentence was issued, or, in the absence of a treaty, at the request of the Minister of Justice”.

In the agreement on Judicial Cooperation in Criminal Matters between Brazil and Italy, made in 1989 and modified in 1993, it was defined in paragraph 3 of article 1, which “cooperation shall not include the execution of measures restricting personal freedom or the execution of convictions”.

However, the Migration Law (13.445/17), in articles 100 to 102, provides for the transfer of execution of sentence for cases where extradition is not possible due to nationality.

Questioned by Law in the Field, the Ministry of Justice and Public Security reported that numerous Brazilians serving sentences abroad request to be transferred to Brazil through the institute of transfer of sentenced persons provided for in articles 103 to 105 of Law 13,445/17 and also in international treaties signed for Brazil. This institute allows the convict to serve the sentence in his country of origin.

“In the event that there is a sentence from another country against a Brazilian and he is already in Brazil, since extradition is not possible, the foreign State may request the transfer of execution of the sentence provided for in articles 100 to 102 of the law. 13.445/17 for this penalty to be transferred and applied in Brazil. The request must come from the foreign state and be sent to Brazil through diplomatic channels or directly to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security,” the ministry said.

“To be arrested in Brazil, it is necessary that there is ratification of the conviction here. The ratification is the act of transforming the foreign sentence into a national document to be complied with. The new foreign law and the cooperation agreement between Brazil and Italy allow the penalty is served here, but the process is very slow”, explains Martinelli.

“All this discussion has led to questions about a way to fully ratify the conviction here in Brazil, for the purpose of fully executing the sentence. In any case, the initiative must come from the Italian State and, thus, it seems that it will occur We will have a broad discussion on the subject, including the need to maybe change our legislation”, analyzes Cecília Mello.

According to an investigation by the UOL Esporte, in the last three years (from January 2019 to January 2022) the Secretariat for International Cooperation of the Attorney General’s Office (SCI – PGR) received only one request to transfer the execution of the sentence. The request was made by Switzerland and is being processed by the STJ.

According to the International Cooperation Office of the PGR, “the transfer of execution of sentence involves the ratification of the foreign sentence by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ). However, there is no deadline for the process, which follows the rules of the and the specifics of the specific case”.

understand the case

The case took place at the nightclub Sio Café, during the early hours of January 22, 2013. At the time, the victim, a young Albanian woman, was celebrating her 23rd birthday. In addition to Falco and Robinho, one of Milan’s main players at the time, four other Brazilians were denounced for having participated in the act. As all of them had already left Italy in the course of the investigations, they were not accused, being only mentioned in the case file.

In November 2017, Robinho and Falcon received the first verdict, from the Milan Court, after a long investigation by the Italian justice: they were sentenced to nine years in prison for committing sexual violence in a group. The court relied on article “609 bis” of the Italian penal code, which speaks of the participation of two or more people gathered for an act of sexual violence, forcing someone to have sex because of their “physical or psychological” inferiority, in the case under the influence of alcoholic beverages. The opinion of the second instance, Court of Appeal, took place in 2020.

This Wednesday, the last chapter of this sad story. The Court of Cassation did not accept the appeal of the player’s lawyers and confirmed the conviction of Robinho and his friend Roberto Falco.

