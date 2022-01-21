Itapemirim owner is again investigated for using false CPFs

The Civil Police Station in Barueri, a city 30 km from São Paulo, opened a new investigation against Sidnei Piva de Jesus, owner of the Itapemirim Group, to investigate the businessman’s use of false CPFs. According to the new complaint, which the Congress in Focus had access, Piva would have used false personal identification documents to impersonate Sidiney Duarte Piva, a person with a similar name, but with a different CPF.

The request was forwarded on December 7 by prosecutor Marcos Mendes Lyra, from the Public Ministry of São Paulo, who points out the occurrence of crimes of false documents, on two occasions, in 2015.

“In the records of the Extrajudicial Title Execution Action No. 0008680-91.2005.8.26.0068, Sidnei Piva de Jesus, posing as Sidiney Duarte Piva, when he would have granted power of attorney to the lawyer, Dr. Flaviane Batista Silva dos Santos, signed in January 12, 2015. And in the records of the Embargo on Execution nº 1000231- 78.2015.8.26.0068, once again, on the 14th of that month, Sidnei Piva de Jesus would have granted power of attorney, posing as Sidney Duarte Piva”, argues the MPSP promoter.

See the full survey:

The Public Ministry also asks that Silvana dos Santos Silva be heard again, to clarify her condition as the wife of Sidney Duarte Piva. Silvana reportedly told the court that she would not know the businessman. However, when cited by a court official, on January 12, 2015, at the same address as the businessman, he would have introduced himself as Piva’s spouse.

THE Congress in Focus contacted Sidnei Duarte Piva’s advice asking for a position on the new investigation, but so far, there has been no response.

A first investigation into crimes of use of false documents, which took place in 2002 and 2003, by Sidnei Piva de Jesus was blocked by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) at the end of 2021. The businessman filed a request for habeas corpus and, in a monocratic decision, Minister Reynaldo da Fonseca granted the appeal “considering that the crime investigated (misrepresentation) carries a maximum penalty of five years”.

More planes return to the US

The National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) confirmed today two more requests for special flight authorization, on behalf of Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos, for the PS-SPJ and PS-TCS aircraft. The planes’ destination is Blytheville, a city located in the state of Arkansas, in the United States, where they will be stored.

The aircraft, which belong to UMB Bank, do not yet have a date to leave Brazil.

According to Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos, the planes are going for supposed maintenance, as happened with two other aircraft that were sent to be stored in Tucson, Arizona, earlier this week.

