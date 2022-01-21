Jade Picon becomes a meme when talking about the economy at BBB22

Jade Picon at BBB22 (Reproduction Globoplay)

Jade Picon amused the audience of “BBB22” during the immunity test on Thursday night (20). Like the other confined, the digital influencer needed to speak a few sentences promoting the payment service that sponsored the test, and became a meme when trying to create a speech about financial difficulties without ever having gone through the situation.

“Did you hit that tightness at the end of the month?”, she rehearsed, while Tadeu Schmidt encouraged her and said that she could read the exam cards if she had any questions. On social media, the public made fun of the situation, commenting that Jade, rich outside of confinement, will still go through many troubles in the house during Xepa and when using the more economical products offered by the production of the program.

Rich before confinement

Participant of the “Big Brother Brasil 22” most searched on Google between the announcement of the cast and the day of the beginning of the program according to the column Patricia Kogut, Jade Picon finally entered the house this Thursday. She, Arthur Aguiar and Linn da Quebrada were the three “cabins” diagnosed with Covid-19, who, as a precaution, stayed longer confined in the hotel, away from the other brothers.

Despite raising so many doubts on Google about “who is Jade Picon” and even from housemates, the influencer is a phenomenon on social networks. Born in São Paulo, the young woman is 20 years old and has almost 15 million followers on Instagram, 472,000 on Twitter, 1.4 million on Facebook, and 1.97 million subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Rich even before becoming an influencer, Jade is the daughter of Carlos Picon, a businessman in the marble and granite business. But she became known in the digital world because of her five-year-old brother, Léo Picon, who became an influencer before her and even participated in the reality show “De vacation with the ex”, on MTV. By appearing a lot on Léo’s networks, Jade ended up forming her own audience and venturing out as a businesswoman as well. Since 2021, she has been running the clothing brand Jade², in addition to advertising mainly for beauty brands.