Jair Bolsonaro’s mother dies at age 94 in the interior of São Paulo – 01/21/2022

The mother of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Olinda Bonturi Bolsonaro, died early this Friday (21), at the age of 94, in Registro, in the interior of São Paulo, where she had been hospitalized since last Monday 17.

The death was confirmed by the president himself in a post on social media. “With regret the passing of my dear mother. May God welcome her in his infinite goodness”, he wrote.

– March 28, 1927.

– January 21, 2022.

– Ms. Olinda Bonturi Bolsonaro – With regret the passing of my dear mother.

– May God welcome you in his infinite goodness.

– At this moment I prepare to return to Brazil. pic.twitter.com/iJBdbxkMMX — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) January 21, 2022

Olinda Bolsonaro lived in Eldorado (SP), which is approximately 52 kilometers away from Registro and does not have a referral hospital.

The president, who is on an official trip to Suriname, to deal with trade issues with the country, announced an early return to Brazil.

In August of last year, when Bolsonaro paid a visit to his mother, the president said that Dona Olinda was sick. “My mother is 94 years old, so to speak, she doesn’t recognize me anymore. She had a serious bleeding problem in the last few days and I decided to visit her because it could be, right, let it be the last time. It’s life, it’s the our destiny and whoever has a mother knows that whoever has a mother alive at that age knows the problems and what we owe her”, he said at the time.