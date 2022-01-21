Jair Bolsonaro’s mother is hospitalized in the interior of SP

The president’s mother has been hospitalized since Monday – Photo: Reproduction

Bolsonaro’s mother is hospitalized in a hospital in the interior of São Paulo

The 94-year-old’s picture has not been revealed.

Last year, Jair Bolsonaro revealed that Olinda was sick and did not recognize him

President’s mother Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Olinda Bolsonaro, 94, is hospitalized in the city of Registro, countryside of São Paulo. She was admitted to the medical center last Monday (17).

According to information from the G1, Olinda is hospitalized in the private apartment wing and would undergo examinations this Thursday (20).

Responsible for the treatment of the elderly, Petrônio Bezerra dos Santos did not provide further information about the condition. According to him, the state of Olinda could only be disclosed with the permission of the family.

Olinda Bolsonaro lives in Eldorado-SP, approximately 50 km from registration. The city, however, does not have a referral hospital, which forced the transfer of the elderly woman.

President commented on the state of Olinda in 2021

In August of last year, after a visit to his mother, Jair Bolsonaro revealed that Olinda was sick. “She doesn’t recognize me anymore,” he told SBT at the time.

“She had a serious bleeding problem in the last few days and I decided to visit her because it might be the last time. It’s life, our destiny and anyone who has a mother alive at that age knows the problems and what we owe her”, he concluded.