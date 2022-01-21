Jessilane promises to vote for Vinicius after controversial beef between the two

On the eve of the formation of the first wall, the confined BBB 2022 have already advanced their voting options. Jessilane lost patience with an attitude of vinicius and promised that maximum “revenge” in the game.

In a conversation with Lucas, Brunna Gonçalves and Paulo André Camilo, the Biology teacher explained why she is going to vote for Vyni: “I’m going to vote for Vinicius, because Vinicius is getting in the way of my playing”.

As long as she had a negative balance of 100 stakes, because of having taken the drink into the house, near the bathroom, Jessi shot: “I went to be nice and I got screwed. wow, what a hate”.

BBB 2022: Naiara Azevedo praises Jessilane and opens her heart with her sister

Big Brother Brasil once again brought together anonymous subscribers and famous guests, as could be seen at the first improvised party of the reality show. Naiara was a little shaken up by the drinks and opened her heart to Jessilane, in addition to tearing up praise.

In front of other participants, the singer valued the fact that Jessi was chosen for the reality show on Globo: “You are already a winner. You are very special. I really enjoyed meeting you, my energy matched yours”.

The baiana was ecstatic with this conversation with the country girl and fired: “I’m here thinking: ‘My God, Naiara Azevedo is talking to me’”.

Naiara explained that she entered confinement as a person like any other: “I walked through that door and got rid of the artist completely. The artist exists on top of the stage. Who is here with you is Naiara de Fátima Azevedo. Being human, flawed, normal… You will live with me and you will understand”.

Jessilane agreed with the famous and heard a last request from her friend: “don’t look at me differently”. Speaking of Camarote, Jade Picon, Arthur Aguiar and Linn da Quebrada entered the house this Thursday (20th) to complete this season’s team.

