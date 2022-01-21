Jessilane said she was going to buy bread, disappeared, and went to the BBB. Understand

Jessilane Alves’ family had a big surprise last Friday (1/14), when the BBB participants were announced and the biology teacher appeared on the popcorn list. Jessi’s team told during the Space do Muka, on Twitter, this Wednesday (20/1) that she told her relatives that she was going to buy bread and… disappeared! Or rather, he went to the most guarded house in Brazil without telling anyone.

“Jessilane actually said to her family ‘I’m going to buy bread’, disappeared and ended up at the BBB. This is the true story”, said one of those responsible for the participant’s networks during the Space, causing laughter and comparisons with the story of “I’m going to buy cigarettes”.

Despite the surprise, during the last few days, it was her own family that took care of the postgraduate’s social networks in pounds, until this Wednesday they hired a team of about 12 people, who now manage all of Jessi’s different profiles.

The team hired to manage Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and more is not getting paid much for the work, but one of those responsible for the participant’s networks confessed that the intention is to boost the career of the newest BBB. “We are working to get it much further.”

