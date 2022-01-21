JHSF sales (JHSF3) decline; Directional (DIRR3) has record year

The builders’ operational preview season continues in full swing. After other companies in the sector reported positive results, JHSF (JHF3) and Direcional Engenharia (DIRR3) reported their numbers and were also pleased – around 2:45 pm (Brasília time), JHSF’s shares rose 6.47%, and Direcional’s, 7.44%.

JHFS, a company that operates in the shopping malls, real estate development, hotels and gastronomy sectors, focused on the high-income sector, presented a drop in contracted sales in the fourth quarter of 2021. In total, the amount collected was R$ 340.2 millions. In the same period of the previous year, it had reported R$ 378.6 million. There was, therefore, a fall of 10.1%.

However, in the annual comparison, the numbers were positive. There were BRL 1.58 billion accumulated in the twelve months of 2021, which represents an annual growth of 28.9% compared to 2020 and 323.4% compared to 2019.

Who stood out in the JHSF were the malls, which recorded a 25.2% increase in the fourth quarter compared to the previous year. High-income establishments led the rise. According to a statement, sales at Shopping Cidade Jardim rose 28.9% and at Catarina Fashion Outlet grew 18.1%.

The hospitality segment also grew. Comparing the fourth quarter of 2021 and the same months of 2020, there was an increase of 52.2% in collection. Restaurants also showed progress.

In the assessment of BTG Pactual, JHSF had “strong operating results” because of the malls, hotels and restaurants, which are already growing at levels higher than those observed before the Covid-19 pandemic. The drop in sales in the residential sector, according to the institution, was motivated by the strong comparison base of the previous year. “We were not expecting sales to continue at 2020 levels in the housing segment,” he added.

BTG Pactual recommends buying the shares, with a target price of R$11. Institutions consulted by Refinitiv also recommend the stock.

Directional

Direcional Engenharia (DIRR3), a real estate company, recorded a record of R$ 3.14 billion in the company’s launches, representing an increase of 78% between 2020 and 2021. In the final quarter of 2021, there were R$ 693 million in launches, a drop of 1% compared to the same period in 2020.

Net sales also had the best result since the creation of Direcional. In the fourth quarter of 2021, it was R$ 668 million – an increase of 28% on an annual basis. In the accumulated of 2021, they reached R$ 2.4 billion, an increase of 45% compared to 2020.

In the fourth quarter, consolidated launches totaled R$693 million, in line with the same period in 2020. From October to December, consolidated sales increased 27.7%, year-on-year.

The figures released by the companies have not yet been audited, and are subject to change. The official numbers of the JHSF will be released in February, while those of the Direcional, in March.

BTG Pactual commented on the company’s results and said that, although they were below expectations, they were solid. Direcional, the bank said, had sales growth in the fourth quarter and positive free cash flow “even as it significantly expands its operations.”

“More importantly, Riva is definitely a reality – mid-income operations are up and running, with R$1.3 billion in launches in 2021. We maintain our buy recommendation”, with a target price of R$18.