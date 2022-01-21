João Guilherme almost cries with the entrance of Jade Picon, his ex-girlfriend · TV News

Jade Picon’s ex-boyfriend, João Guilherme almost cried with the entry of the digital influencer at BBB 22 this Thursday afternoon (20). Leonardo’s youngest son recorded through Instagram Stories the moment when the blogger was welcomed by the brothers at the most watched house in Brazil and also his reaction.

In the images, it is possible to see that the actor got teary eyes and also his voice choked. “Go, bro. Open that door soon!”, asked Guilherme. Seeing the ex, the blogger was silent for a few seconds. “Oh, that’s crazy, man. You’re in, right? Welcome, daughter”, reacted the artist, who wrote “good luck” on top of the videos.

Jade and João Guilherme announced the end of their three-year relationship in posts on social networks in August last year. At the time, the two stressed that they would maintain their friendship. “I loved sharing these last three years of my life with you, you can know that I have changed and learned a lot”, wrote Zé Felipe’s brother.

After the breakup, however, Jade faced rumors that she had cheated on the actor. When he was still confined to A Fazenda 13, Gui Araujo told about an alleged secret affair with the blogger. The young woman refuted the accusations and said she would not allow lies and sexist comments about her. João Guilherme, on the other hand, said he wanted to distance himself from malicious gossip about his old relationship.

Check out João Guilherme’s reaction to the arrival of Jade Picon at BBB 22:

Jade Picon at BBB 22

Jade entered Big Brother Brasil 22 – which had premiered last Monday (17) – with Linn da Quebrada and Arthur Aguiar only this Thursday because the three tested positive for Covid-19 and needed to be isolated for a few more days.

The digital influencer gave Linn a hug as soon as she stepped onto the lawn of the house and thanked her for singing at the hotel. “I was very sad yesterday! Then I heard you sing and I got better, thank you very much!”, she said. “Oh, how beautiful! What’s your name?”, asked the singer. “It’s Jade!”, replied the blogger.

The millionaire has already vented about her late entry into the reality show with Rodrigo Mussi, Laís Caldas and Lucas Bissoli. “Because everyone is here, it’s different. I thought about it: Thursday I go in, and Sunday the wall is already there. Nobody knows me. I stayed longer at the hotel than at the house”, complained the businesswoman, regretting not have immunity this week.