Juliette becomes the target of brothers’ attitude and breaks the silence

Juliette Freire reacted with strangeness when noticing that it became a subject in the confinement of the BBB 2022. In videos posted on Instagram in the last Wednesday (19), the paraibana revealed that she was surprised to watch the brothers talking about her.

“I’m watching here and people are talking about us. From me and Anita. It is so strange. They sang the songs and everything.”, the winner of the last edition of the reality reacted.

The digital influencer then explained to followers that she is still digesting the fact that she is a public person.

“It’s very weird. I think they really watched me, they even talked about the doc”, she said, referring to her comment in the Globoplay.

At BBB 2022, Eliezer reveals attraction to Anitta

Eliezer made a controversial statement on the second day of BBB 2022. On Tuesday (18), during a conversation with Vinicius, Brunna Gonçalves, Bárbara, Eslovênia and Rodrigo in the Lollipop room, the brother said he is interested in Anitta.

The boy talked about his last relationship, when he took his lover to the Maldives on their second date. Then Eliezer said he’s single and wants to get general. Rodrigo, in turn, joked that the boy should go to Farofa da Gkay.

In the midst of the matter, the boy with the curious laugh shot: “I want to get Anita”. Vinicius, who is a fan of the singer, did not miss the opportunity to ask the boy to introduce the singer to him. “If you take introduce me”, commented the boy.

The brothers continued talking, while Brunna remained silent. Ludmilla, the dancer’s wife, has been with Anitta since mid-2020.

Finally, Eliezer said he can only date best friends. “I can’t be with a person if I don’t like it. But it’s not a passionate like it’s a like of admiration”, commented the designer.

Juliette seeing people talking about her, Debra and Anitta. #BBB22 pic.twitter.com/Mt81bo0Mom — Sergio Santos (@ZAMENZA) January 19, 2022

