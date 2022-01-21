Laughter of BBB 22 participant Eliezer, is it a health problem?

Eliezer, a member of Big Brother Brasil’s popcorn group (BBB 22), has a remarkable laugh reminiscent of a little pig’s snoring. For that reason, his own advisors, who are also businessmen, chose the animl emoji as the emblem of the crowd. On social media, her laughter has reverberated among the show’s viewers.

But the question that doesn’t want to be silent is: can this characteristic mean a health problem? To Revista Glamor, otolaryngologist Arnaldo Braga Tamiso said that the issue does not usually denote serious problems, but may be related to respiratory disorders, such as nocturnal snoring or sleep apnea, mouth breathing associated with difficulty in sports and above normal fatigue.

“If the air leak is associated with breathing difficulties of any kind, nocturnal snoring or speech difficulties, you should seek an ENT for evaluation”, guides the doctor.

BBB 22: why does Eliezer have a ‘pig laugh’?

According to the doctor, Eliezer’s laughter, with air leaking through the throat, occurs for several reasons, and may be due to nasal obstruction due to septum deviation or increase in spongy meat, sagging or malformations in the soft palate. In this case, the communication of the air passage between the throat and the nose is not closed, and may even require surgery.

According to Arnaldo, it is important to carry out specific tests to conclude the cause of the ‘pig laugh’ and how it can impact the person’s life. “If it is an anatomical problem (deviated septum, short palate) surgical procedures are indicated. The joint speech therapy done through muscle strengthening exercises also has great results”, he explains to Glamor Magazine.

BBB 22: Eliezer’s sister talks about her brother’s laugh

Isabela, the businessman’s younger sister, said that Eliezer’s laugh has drawn attention since they were little. “We used to be very embarrassed in restaurants, because he would start laughing and people would look at him. And the more we told him to stop, the more he burst out laughing”, he told Kogut Magazine.

