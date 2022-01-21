Learn how Jade Picon became famous on the internet, increased her family’s fortune and gained more than 15 million followers

Before joining the list of “BBB 22”, the São Paulo native Jade Picon could be an unknown name for many Brazilians unaware of social networks. The 20-year-old influencer started a career on the internet very early, and today she has 15 million followers on various platforms. Owner of her own brand and hired by large companies, she is already a millionaire and is helping to increase the Picon family fortune.

Despite having started working at a very young age, Jade was already rich even before she became an influencer. She is the daughter of Monica and Carlos Picon, a French-born entrepreneur who owns a company specializing in marble and granite. The couple has been separated for over 10 years.

Jade has only one brother: Leonardo Picon, 25, owns the clothing brand Just Approve and also has millions of followers on the networks. He stood out on the internet while still on Orkut, at age 13, he was elected a “Elixir Capricho” and later went on to participate in the reality show “De Férias com o Ex”, on MTV.

The newest participant of the ‘BBB’ started to have contact with the web through Leo, appearing in the videos of his channel and in the campaigns of the brand of the brother. Over time, Jade gained more relevance and conquered her own audience.

Today, she collects 15 million followers on Instagram, 472 thousand on Twitter, 1.4 million on Facebook, and 1.97 million subscribers to her YouTube channel. In her networks, she shows her beauty routine, body care and food, as well as showing off her travels, clothes and luxury accessories. In addition to signing advertising contracts with major brands, the influencer has her own company, Jade Jade, a street wear-style clothing brand with high prices.

Jade dated actor João Guilherme, son of singer Leonardo, for three years, and has also been involved with player Neymar. This Thursday, she joined the cast of “BBB 22” three days after the show began. She, Arthur Aguiar and Linn da Quebrada, members of the group “Camarote”, tested positive for Covid-19 during pre-confinement and had to postpone entry into the house.