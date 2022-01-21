Learn how to block unwanted telemarketing calls

There is no denying that receiving several telemarketing calls throughout the day is quite inopportune. Fortunately, today there are already some alternatives to avoid the disorder. In addition to blocking the number from the phone itself, consumers can resort to applications that block calls from operators and financial institutions.

The first alternative that the consumer can resort to to avoid receiving unwanted telemarketing calls is the “Do not disturb me” platform. Created by Anatel in July 2019, it is aimed at consumers who want to request the blocking of incoming calls related to telecommunication service offers from operators, such as mobile, landline, pay TV and internet.

Payroll operations – payroll loan and credit card – from financial institutions can also be blocked through the platform. To request the block through “Não Me Perturbe”, the consumer must access the platform’s website and register. Or, the consumer can get in touch with any Procon in the country.

Blocking takes place within 30 days of the request.

Other alternatives

If the consumer prefers to use other means to block unwanted telemarketing calls, there are still other alternatives, such as applications. Check out some.

Mr Number

The app (Android and iOS) blocks calls and texts from any phone number the consumer wants, including private ones. It also has the functions of avoiding calls from specific cities and registering numbers as spam, registering the phone in a data center that serves all users of the app.

Call Control

It is another app (Android and iOS) that assists in blocking unwanted phones. It offers the consumer a differential, which is already a previously registered contact list of telemarketing companies. Thus, right after installing the application on their device, the consumer is already alerted about calls with card offers and telephone plans, among other services.

Hiya: Caller ID & Spam Blocker

Available only for the iOS system, the application promises to automatically block scams and fraudulent calls; refuse recorded calls, whether telemarketing or collections; and even promises to transform an unknown caller into a name, that is, it manages to identify in its global database who is calling the user in real time.

Ready. Now that you know some of the alternatives available to avoid receiving unwanted telemarketing calls, just adopt one of them and be more relaxed throughout the day.