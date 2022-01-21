‘Legend of the Green Knight’: Dark Version of the Legend of King Arthur is now available on Prime Video!

‘The Legend of green knight‘ (The Green Knight), the dark adaptation of Arthurian tales produced by A24 (‘Midsommar), has finally arrived in Brazil.

The feature was released today, January 21, in the catalog of Prime Video.

The story is a reimagining of the classic legend of Gawain and the Green Knight. The warrior in question stormed into King Arthur’s court, daring any of the members of the Round Table to strike him with his ax – but he would return to strike back in a year and a day. Gawain accepts the challenge and cuts off the Green Knight’s head. He, in turn, picks up his own severed skull and says, “See you in a year and a day, Gawain.” So it’s up to the young man to figure out how to keep his end of the bargain without losing his mind – literally.

The cast has Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Barry Keoghan, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie and Ralph Ineson.

David Lowery (‘Shadows of Life’) is responsible for the direction.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lowery revealed to have been inspired by several fantasy classics from the 80s, which served as a reference for the impressive visual aspects:

“We never intended to make a strictly medieval film. There is no historical accuracy in this production. It’s completely a fantasy. But in terms of visual references, we took inspiration from ‘Andrei Rublev’, which is one of the best films ever made, and that you could never make these days. It would cost hundreds of millions of dollars, but it was a great visual reference for us. We were also inspired by ‘Willow: In the Land of Magic’, which is one of my favorite fantasy movies. We took references from many fantasy films from the 80’s, like ‘The Spell of Aquila’ and ‘The Dragon and the Sorcerer’. Those were our biggest inspirations.”

he completes, “We wanted to make a movie as epic as ‘The Lord of the Rings’ but completely unique in the way the story is told.”