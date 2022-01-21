Leo Picon reveals Jade’s ‘family member’ at BBB 22

After Jade Picon’s entry into BBB 22, Leo Picon revealed that his sister has a kind of family support within Globo’s confinement. This Thursday (20), the former De Férias Com o Ex confessed that he has a special affection for Pedro Scooby and designed an alliance between the influencer and the surfer.

“I’m getting several cuts from Jade’s entry into the BBB, very happy. Very happy that she and Scooby already gave each other a hug right at the entrance. I love them both very much, I have a family affection for Pedro. And Jade, I like a little bit like that. Mass that I was able to connect them in Portugal and by chance, nothing by chance, they are together in there”, said Picon.

In a video sent to Gshow, the businessman commented on his expectation for this union between the two members of the Camarote: “I’m sure they will be very partners and, now, just laugh, watch my sister all day, at the through compromises”.

Carlos Picon, Jade’s father, overcame the hurt that his daughter had hidden her participation in the program and told of his reaction to seeing the heiress in the game: “The longing for my little girl overflowed when I saw her walking through that door and my chest was full proud as a father”.

The influencer joined the program this Thursday afternoon, with Arthur Aguiar and Linn da Quebrada. As the three tested positive for Covid-19, they went through a period of quarantine before entering the most guarded house in Brazil.

