Lewandowski’s decision on childhood vaccination creates legal uncertainty, says deputy

For Filipe Barros (PSL-PR) the decision of the Ministry of Health of non-compulsory group immunization is the one that must be followed

On Thursday morning, the federal deputy Filipe Barros (PSL-PR) gave a live interview to Jornal da Manhã, from Jovem Pan News, to comment on the minister’s decision Ricardo Lewandowski, of Federal Court of Justice (STF), which determined last Wednesday, 19, that the Public Ministry of the States supervise parents who refuse to vaccinate their children against Covid-19. According to the deputy, the decision leaves room for ‘immense legal uncertainty’, since vaccination against the coronavirus for children is placed as non-mandatory by the Ministry of Health.

“As a result of this collective hysteria that the pandemic has caused in society, much is said that Anvisa is the body responsible for saying whether or not vaccines should be mandatory. This is not Anvisa’s role, it certifies vaccines or not. Who determines if they are mandatory is the Ministry of Health. Anvisa fulfilled its role and said that Pfizer presented all the necessary documentation for childhood vaccination, but the Ministry of Health, correctly, does not place childhood vaccination as mandatory. It is this decision that must count. The Public Ministry throughout the country has to follow what the Ministry of Health has already determined. Now, unfortunately, what we see happening in our country is that every prosecutor has a Constitution to call his own, every prosecutor has a law to call his own. We live in immense legal uncertainty. There are already Public Prosecutors in some states already opening proceedings against some parents, on the other hand we have Public Prosecutors, such as the Federal District, who did the opposite and said ‘we are not going to do that, because the Ministry of Health says it is not mandatory’. The legal uncertainty that a decision like that of Lewandowski generates is immense”, pointed out the deputy.

Asked whether the decision of the STF could lead to fines or removal of child guards to parents who do not vaccinate their children against Covid-19, the deputy was direct: “Without a shadow of a doubt”. However, Barros defended that there should be no punishment for parents who refuse to vaccinate their children against Covid-19. “Vaccination for Covid-19 is not within the mandatory vaccines established by the Ministry of Health”. He also criticized the STF minister and his decisions: “Minister Lewandowski’s decision is absurd, like most of his decisions, we just have to remember him presiding over Dilma’s Impeachment section of the Federal Senate, which sliced ​​Dilma’s Impeachment, leaving Dilma eligible, tearing up the Constitution, therefore”.