Lima Duarte reacts to Regina Duarte’s publication about Bolsonaro

A publication made by actress Regina Duarte about President Jair Bolsonaro stirred Lima Duarte, who decided to send a message to a colleague.

The post made a few weeks ago shows a montage with the image of the president holding hands with Jesus Christ. In the caption, the actress wrote: I was told it’s “FAKE”. But I didn’t believe it. It’s true!… for me it’s true.”

Credit: Reproduction/Instagram/regiaduarte Post by Regina Duarte about Bolsonaro bothers Lima Duarte

Lima Duarte showed discomfort and vented on his Instagram profile.

“Regina Duarte, my dear widow Porcina, we worked together for so long and lived such glorious moments. These are the good memories I want to remember you from!”, wrote the actor in the caption of the publication.

Credit: Reproduction/Instagram/limaduarteLima Duarte reacts to the publication about Bolsonaro made by Regina Duarte

And he followed up with the message in a video: “God, take your hand away from there, my father. Take your hand off there. So much dirt on the hand. Regina Duarte, my dear widow Porcina. Am I right or am I wrong. Widow Porcina, I’ve said many things about you. We worked 10 years together. You were the passion of Sinhozinho Malta, we live in such glorious moments for television, for interpretation, for our lives. It can’t end like this, Regina! whim! Make sure you don’t end up like this!”