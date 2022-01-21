LinkedIn releases list of 25 hottest jobs in 2022

A LinkedIn survey reveals that software engineers, data scientists, cybersecurity specialists and traffic managers will be some of the professions with the highest number of openings throughout 2022. Among the cities that will have the best opportunities are São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Curitiba and Porto Alegre. These are professions attuned to technology and that are changing skills, focusing on a job market for the future.

Specialization is a key requirement

The professions that are expected to see the biggest growth this year are those that require specializations and also behavioral skills. In this way, positions involving technology are on the rise, but they also require a very high level of knowledge.

The LinkedIn study shows that the factors that motivate the change of job are the search for better salaries and also for the balance between personal and professional life.

However, there is still a lack of trust among Brazilians. According to the survey, only 49% of workers are confident in their activities and think they are good at what they do. Percentage that lags behind Ireland (60%) and India (63%). But residents of Italy, France, Mexico, Germany and Spain share the same assessment found here: most are not confident, much in reflection of the pandemic.

LinkedIn Search Profile

Conducted by researchers from the LinkedIn Economic Graph, the survey examined millions of jobs started by users of the platform from January 2017 to July 2021, calculating the growth rate for each position.

Internships, volunteer positions, temporary roles and student roles were excluded.

Tech jobs are at their peak in the current economy; specialization is a basic requirement for candidates to achieve good placements in the market. Credit: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock

See the hottest jobs in the job market

In addition, companies want automated systems to work smoothly, without interruptions that could seriously compromise revenue, not to mention the increasing use of social networks as a means of sales or user experience.

With the resumption of face-to-face or hybrid work, activities are becoming more digitized and the trend is for technology professions to have even greater prominence in the short term. See the list of the top 25 jobs released by LinkedIn.

Recruiter specialized in technology; Site Reliability Engineer (SRE); Data Engineer; Cybersecurity Specialist; Business Development Representative; Traffic Manager; Machine learning engineer; User experience researcher; Data scientist; Systems development analyst; Robotics engineer; Back-end developer; Engagement Manager; Product team manager; QA Engineer (Quality Assurance); Data management consultant; Customer Experience Leader; Design analyst; Solution Analyst; Risk management analyst; Product design consultant; Internal sales coordinator; Intensivist nurse; Content Designer; Agile Instructor.

Via: Linkedin

