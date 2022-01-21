Linn da Quebrada shares life story at BBB; video

This afternoon, Thursday, the 20th, rapper Linn da Quebrada, a member of Big Brother Brasil’s cabin group (BBB 22), touched her housemates by sharing a little bit of her story before the show. In a presentation circle between the players, each one spoke a little about themselves in life and the artist’s speech inspired those present. Linn joined the reality today, due to a previous diagnosis of Covid-19.

One of the highlights in Linn’s speech was about failure. “I’m the failure. The failure of everything they wanted me to be. I’m not a man, I’m not a woman, I’m a transvestite”, he reinforced. “This is me”.

Video: Watch Linn da Quebrada's full speech at BBB 22

During the presentation, Linn said that in the last year she had been asking herself a lot about who she would be without relating her to the professional sphere. “I am a mother, I am the daughter of Dona Lilian, 68 years old, from Alagoas, I am also here for her to guarantee a more comfortable old age for my mother, guarantee a place for us to stay”, she told the participants. The artist is 31 years old and has defined herself as an actress, presenter, cultural agitator and artist.

Starting from the word “artist”, the rapper also commented on the relationship with fame. “I’m an artist and, for me, being an artist is not about being on stage, with a microphone in your hand and under the spotlight; it’s about being able to sing about your own existence, about your relationships and I believe a lot on it.”

The phrase “SOU TRAVESTI” was among the most commented terms on Twitter after Linn’s speech. Several netizens praised the rapper’s speech and guaranteed their support for the participant. The team that manages the singer’s social networks is made up of transvestites. The team also makes subtitles for all videos that make reference to the artist’s participation in the house with the aim of inclusion.

