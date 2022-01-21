Linn da Quebrada wears homage to the slave Anastasia

The actress and singer Linn da Quebrada came with a powerful message on “BBB 22” (TV Globo). The shirt she chose to debut her stay at the house features a work by visual artist Yhuri Cruz, portraying the enslaved black woman Anastácia.

The image is an intervention to a portrait of the young woman, who, originally, has her with a gag in her mouth, held by her neck. In this version, she is smiling, in a flowery dress, and free.

The artist talked about the collaboration with the singer on his Instagram. “Lina and I have been planning this since mid-December. How to reach the media circuits with an image of radical freedom?” he wrote.

“She invited me then so that we could think of an exclusive shirt for her entry into the great reality show in Brazil!”, he celebrated.

This work is called MONUMENTO À VOZ DE ANASTÁCIA, it is about monumentalization and massification of freedom. Today we reach the mass media. @linndaquebrada my fans are yours my love! I wish you the serenity we talked about hours before your confinement! Go with everything!!! Yhuri Cruz

Lina, who uses Linn as her stage name, later joined the reality show for having contracted covid-19 during confinement at the hotel. She is part of the Camarote group.