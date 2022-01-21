Linn says she dreads bath time on reality show

Linn da Quebrada, a participant in “BBB 22” (TV Globo) who entered the house this afternoon alongside Arthur Aguiar and Jade Picon, vented to her colleagues in confinement about the reality show.

The sister, who is a trans woman, reported fearing a specific situation in the house:

I was very worried, imagining various situations that could occur that could make me uncomfortable. I’m terrified of bath time. That’s it, right, I’m a transvestite. I keep thinking about these nerves, you have to wash them (laughs). […] If something leaks out, somebody out there, what can they do… Linn da Quebrada

Maria reassured her confinement colleague. “I walked in and, my daughter, I shit right away, I pissed, everything, fuck*-s*. I already paid for it. […] Keep calm,” she said.

“You’re making me feel more relaxed. But I’m insecure out there, actually. If something leaks out there…”, Linn said. “But what?” Slovenia asked.

“A little balls, taking a shower, something,” replied the singer, with good humor.

Earlier, Linn confessed that she was afraid of being left out of the reality show after testing positive for covid-19. “I was afraid of not even going in,” he said, in conversation with colleagues in the kitchen. “The moment I saw that I was going to miss the premiere, I felt bad”.

