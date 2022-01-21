Linn says she dreamed of Brunna, mother of Ludmilla and the singer

Linn da Quebrada recently entered the house of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), after having medical clearance after testing positive for covid-19, and was thrilled with the presence of Brunna Gonçalves on the reality show, Ludmilla’s wife.

At the pool, the singer revealed to have dreamed of the dancer, Ludmilla and Silvana Oliveira, the mother of the funkeira and sister’s mother-in-law by the pool of the house.

“Oh my God, no! My friends must be crazy now that I’m with you,” Linn shouted, and Brunna burst out laughing.

After entering the house, Linn vented about the isolation and entrance after the other participants. “I was afraid of not even going in,” he said, in conversation with colleagues in the kitchen. “The moment I saw that I was going to miss the premiere, I felt bad”.

