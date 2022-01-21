List of health professionals in the Public Call is released

List of health professionals classified in the Public Call is released
The result of the registrations opened by the Manaus City Hall for the temporary hiring of professionals to work at the Municipal Health Department (Semsa), through Emergency Public Call (001/2022), was published in issue No. Municipality (DOM), this Thursday, 1/20.
According to the call notice, published in the same edition of DOM, 436 professionals were classified in order of online registration (hours, minutes and seconds) to work immediately in the basic health network. There are 63 doctors for 40 hours of work per week and 55 doctors for 20 hours per week; 74 nurses; 238 nursing technicians; and 6 physiotherapists.
The call notice and the result of registration and approval of the final result can be consulted on the Semsa website (semsa.manaus.am.gov.br), accessed through the link bit.ly/semsa-psemergencial.
The professionals summoned must present themselves at Semsa’s headquarters, located at Avenida Mário Ypiranga Monteiro, 1695, Adrianópolis neighborhood, on the 21st, 22nd and 24th (Friday, Saturday and Monday, respectively), from 8 am to 5 pm to the performance of pre-employment procedures, with the documents informed in the public notice and the following tests: complete blood count, chest X-ray (with medical report) and certificate of physical and mental health.
The contract of professionals, under the Legal Regime of Administrative Law, will last for six months, and may be extended. The other classifieds (out of the number of vacancies) will compose the reserve register.
The need to hire staff to support basic health actions was announced by Mayor David Almeida on the 14th, as an emergency measure in the scenario of an increase in cases of Covid-19 and other flu syndromes, and a reduction in the employees on sick leave.
The call took place in a single stage, qualifying and elimination, with entries made exclusively on the internet, from 0:00 on Monday, 17, until 23:59 on Wednesday, 19.
A total of 13,170 registrations were completed. Of these, 68 went to a general practitioner (40 hours); 116 for general practitioners (20 hours); 5,350 for nurses; 1,020 for physical therapist; and 6,616 for nursing technicians.
— — —
Text – Andréa Arruda / Semsa
Photograph – João Viana / Semcom
DOM 5268 01.20.2022 CAD 2
