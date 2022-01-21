Lojas Americanas shares (LAME3 and LAME4) will no longer be traded on the 24th. What changes for shareholders?

The corporate reorganization process of American stores comes to a conclusion this Friday (21): the traditional LAME3 and LAME4 will no longer be traded and, as of next Monday (24), only the AMER3 — corresponding to Americanas SA — will continue in circulation. But, after all, what changes for the retailer’s shareholders?

Well, many things will be different, while others will remain almost the same. At the outset, it is important to emphasize that the holders of LAME3 and LAME4 will not be left empty-handed: the reorganization will unify the shareholding bases. So if you have these assets in your wallet, you’ll receive AMER3 papers in return — or a cash payment.

This financial compensation, however, is no longer an alternative on the table: the right of withdrawal should have been exercised by January 13th. In all, shareholders holding 2.9 million LAME3 shares opted for this path, receiving R$ 5.49 per share.

Those who did not respond in time or chose to continue as an investor in Americanas will participate in the exchange ratio: each LAME3 or LAME4 share will be converted into 0.188964 AMER3 shares — the company will issue new shares to deliver to these shareholders.

That said, let’s do some quick math. At the close of last Tuesday (18), AMER3 shares were quoted at R$ 30.21; LAME4 was worth R$5.74, while LAME3 was trading at R$5.69. Applying the exchange ratio, we arrive at the figure of R$ 5.70 — almost identical to the price of Lojas Americanas shares.

So, what advantage do holders of LAME3 and LAME4 take with this operation? What is the appeal of the corporate reorganization, from the shareholders’ point of view? To answer these questions, it is necessary to better understand the reasons that led Americanas to promote all these movements.

Lojas Americanas: putting order in the house

The restructuring touches on several sensitive points of the group. Starting with the excessive complexity of its structure: Lojas Americanas, today, is a holding company that controls Americanas SA — which, in turn, was formed from the operational merger of the company with B2W, its e-commerce arm.

Once the unification of the shareholding bases is concluded, only Americanas SA will remain, with around 70% of the shares on the market. In fact, the issuance of new papers to be delivered to the holders of LAME3 and LAME4 will also contribute to significantly increase the liquidity of AMER3; the accounts are here.

The remaining 30% will remain in the hands of the so-called ‘reference shareholder’ of Americanas — mega-investors Jorge Paulo Lemann, Carlos Sicupira and Marcel Telles. The group will be diluted with the operation, as it originally owned almost 40% of the company; even so, they will remain with considerable influence over the company.

In addition to the issue of liquidity, there is another practical change for those who currently own LAME3 or LAME4 shares. As they were related to Lojas Americanas, these papers had the so-called ‘holding discount’ — and, with the new structure, this distortion will no longer exist.

Holdings, after all, have a whole extra layer of administrative costs; in addition, they may have other investments — some better than others, which implies a risk. Therefore, the market value of a holding company never corresponds to the sum of the values ​​of its investments; a discount is required.

Finally, there is the corporate governance factor: Americanas SA is listed on B3’s Novo Mercado, the level with the highest governance practices, while Lojas Americanas was at a lower level.

In other words: upon accepting the exchange ratio, the holder of LAME3 or LAME4 will receive a value similar to what he currently has in his hands; however, it will become part of a cleaner shareholder base, without discounts and with superior corporate governance. The appeal is not in the price, but in the conditions.

AMAR3, LAME3 and LAME4: market turmoil

After strong declines in the last few days, both Americanas SA (AMER3) and Lojas Americanas (LAME3 and LAME4) shares are on a strong rise this Wednesday: the three shares advanced more than 10% today, appearing among the positive highlights of the Brazilian stock exchange.

This, however, by no means erases the poor performance of assets over a broader time horizon. In one year, AMER3 still suffers losses of 60%; LAME3 and LAME4 also have significant, albeit less intense, lows:

The tougher economic environment, with rising interest rates and inflation above 10% in 2021, puts pressure on the retail sector as a whole; market perception is that consumer-related sectors tend to perform poorly in the short and medium term, given domestic uncertainties.

In addition, the growing competition with international players in e-commerce — from traditional players in the Brazilian market, such as Mercado Livre and Amazon, to large Asian companies, such as Shopee and Aliexpres — brings even more uncertainty to the segment.

At least Americanas has managed to outperform its rivals: Via (VIIA3) and Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) are down more than 70% in one year, particularly affected by the not very encouraging prospects shown in the third quarter balance sheet.