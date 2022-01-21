Luiz Adriano accepts to be loaned, and Botafogo and Palmeiras return to talk about transfer

Luiz Adriano’s future will be far from palm trees it’s the Botafogo appears as a possible destination. Representatives of the player met with Anderson Barros this Thursday morning and heard a negative about the possibility of a reinstatement to the alviverde squad.

Faced with the answers, Luiz Adriano accepted to be loaned to another team and live in new air – in the past, the former number 10 shirt had refused to leave Palmeiras. So, Botafogo returned to the radar for a possible destination for the player. please note that he had been offered to Glorioso, but conversations stalled.

Botafogo monitors the player, but cannot pay his entire salary – around R$1.2 million per month. Alvinegro is only interested in a division with Palmeiras paying at least 70% of the salaries.

It is worth remembering that Verdão needs to pay at least 65% of the amounts in the case of loans along these lines, of having to pay part of the salaries, because the attacker’s salary includes the gloves paid by the team at the time of hiring.

With the departure of Rafael Navarro, who closed with Verdão, Glorioso is looking for a striker in the market. An experienced name is what the board is looking for, as the club has an agreement with Erison, 22, one of the highlights of Brasil de Pelotas in the last Série B.

There is, however, company. Cerro Porteño-PAR is also interested in Luiz Adriano. As Palmeiras is very interested in negotiating and the player has no space with Abel Ferreira, the final decision will basically be left to the attacker’s staff.

Luiz Adriano scored just five goals in 35 matches for Verdão last year. His fate was sealed once and for all after he began to react to the boos and insults of the fans at the games at Allianz Parque.

At the end of 2021, the striker was approached by clubs such as Internacional, Grêmio and Fluminense, but Leila wanted to adopt Palmeiras’ policy not to pay part of the salary of loaned athletes.

As it saw that it wouldn’t work to get rid of no longer useful parts in the cast, the board went back and, for example, agreed to give away midfielder Lucas Lima, another ‘dismissed’ from the group, to Fortaleza for another year, paying more than 70% of their salaries.