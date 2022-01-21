Luiz Adriano asks to be reinstated to Palmeiras; Barros and Abel Ferreira define the forward’s future

Although he took a break in the search for a striker so requested by coach Abel Ferreira, Leila Pereira has already warned the commander that he will return to the charge in search of a 9 as soon as Palmeiras finish their Club World Cup campaign. After the failed attempts with Taty Castellanos and Lucas Alario, the board understood that there would be no more time to hire another player in time to register the professional in the tournament, since the deadline to send the list to the competition’s organization ends in next Monday (24th).

This long-awaited striker that Abel asks for could be Luiz Adriano. The former number 10 shirt, however, is no longer in the plans of the current board after the veteran goes on a collision course with the crowd and also for not playing the same football he showed in the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

At the beginning of the year, Leila Pereira and Anderson Barros postponed the veteran’s return to the Football Academy by two weeks so that their agents would have time to look for another team that was interested in their football. However, no club has contacted their managers and Luiz Adriano therefore returned to Verdão last Wednesday (19), where he will do a mini pre-season and soon afterwards he will do separate work away from any contact with the squad. However, upon his arrival at the scene, the former number 10 shirt asked to be reinstated, but his request was immediately rejected.

With this answer, Luiz Adriano can go to court against the club to demand his rights, claiming that the club is prohibiting him from exercising his profession. but, according to the Uol Esporte reporting team, Palmeiras is not concerned with possible litigation by the player for working separately from his colleagues. The club understands to be providing the best possible conditions for the athlete to work. The same ones it offers to the other players in the squad.

The board still understands that it can reach an agreement with the striker through a dialogue explaining that it has always made it clear that the striker would no longer be part of the coach’s plans. Abel Ferreira for the 2022 season and so he hopes that Luiz Adriano and his agents will understand and also have an equal honest treatment all managers had with him before the final decisions were made.