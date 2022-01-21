“Lula and Alckmin effect” divides the financial market, say experts

posted on 01/20/2022 21:48



Possible slate still hasn’t gained the market’s trust – (credit: Social networks/Alberto Carlos Almeida)

For a portion of the financial market, the statements made this Wednesday (1/19) by Lula to his possible deputy, Geraldo Alckmin, had a positive effect on the segment. That’s because the wave of stability continued until this Thursday (20/1), which showed dollar quotes falling by 0.9% and sold at R$ 5,417. This was the lowest closing value since November 12 of last year. A day earlier, the American currency was also trading down, at R$5.465. In addition, the stock market continues to rise, the Ibovespa recorded an increase of 4.08% this month.

According to experts consulted by the mail, this Lula-Alckmin union may represent a deviation from the so-called “tail risk”, that is, a type of scenario in which something out of the ordinary can happen. An example of this would be covid-19.

For some, Lula alone could be interpreted as a flirtation with the radicalization of the left. By praising Alckmin, the PT showed that he will seek to develop a more central government. In a country that since 1989 has accumulated public expenditure that has grown 7% above inflation, the market is looking for more rational candidates, points out one of the experts consulted – who preferred not to be identified. According to him, behaviors aimed at those who provide more stability and economic delivery will be observed, in addition to the observation of the trajectory of how to control the Brazilian public debt. Therefore, the bet will be on analyzing the government programs set up by the pre-candidates.

In this regard, Lula did not present any concrete action. Jason Vieira, chief economist at Infinity Afset, explained that the market is not homogeneous, so not all investors received the ticket without being suspicious. For him, Alckmin will be deleted in the campaign with PT. “If you unify the speeches, it relieves the pressures of the market, if not, it cancels Alckmin”, he commented.

“Now he [Lula] will not catch a positive scenario. It is a very bad fiscal (scenario), a very challenging global scenario that will not have absurd growth. If he starts making excessive promises to his audience, he kills the Alckmin effect. Dubious speech kills the Alckmin effect. If you come here with investors and say you’re going to do the renovations and the next day do everything in reverse, people will say ‘who is this guy talking to’? If he talks only to the audience he gets burned (the great mass), if he starts to balance, says one thing to the audience and another thing in more private conversations, it won’t work. He has to unify the discourse”, he analyzes.

The fear is that Lula will repeat the strategy of his first term, in 2002, in which he announced Antonio Palocci as finance minister. At the time, to calm the mood of the market — which did not sympathize with the PT — Palocci began to assemble the economic team with names that were considered more liberal and had greater acceptance by market agents. Marcos Lisboa and Joaquim Levy and Ricardo Henriques were chosen, along with Henrique Meirelles, to head the Central Bank. In April of the following year, Palocci signed a document called Economic Policy and Structural Reforms, which described the “priorities of the economic agenda”. Fiscal balance was the minister’s priority, through toughening public spending and setting primary surplus targets. The document generated rifts in the Workers’ Party and was one of the reasons for changes in the team that followed another ideological path.

International scene

Jason attributed the positive changes in the financial market in recent days to the departure of investors from Russia because of military tensions between the country and Ukraine and their search for new emerging markets. “Yesterday we were the best currency in the world, could it have had squid as a catalyst? Yes, but he was not the asset of the movement. It was a movement that fed on another. He said what people wanted to hear for a while, but he didn’t say everything,” he explained.

The managing economist of BlueMetrix Ativos, Renan Silva, says that it is still too early to say that the positive reaction of the market is related to Lula’s statements. “Right now, the market may not be so sensitive to this political event, because it is still too early to say what will happen in the elections in October”. For Silva, the positive results were caused because market agents are anticipating a flow of investments at the beginning of 2022, fearing an economic instability that could be caused by the elections that take place in October.

“The market knows that the vice does not determine the government’s economic policy. Lula’s and Dilma’s mandates were marked by having a ‘pro-state’ economic management, which denotes a certain inefficiency for the market”, he summarized.

*Intern under the supervision of Ronayre Nunes