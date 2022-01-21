Lula: in SUS, a clue to rebuild Brazil

When meeting with former ministers of Health, the pre-candidate saw the possibility of the country rebuilding itself based on public services – and its industrial counterpart. Strategy could involve South America and mark Brazil’s return to the debate on major global issues

Last Tuesday (1/18), another sign emerged that the SUS, despised and diminished for so many years, can be reinvented and – more than that – indicate directions for the reconstruction of Brazil. The presidential candidate who has so far led all polls of voting intentions, Lula, was the protagonist of an emblematic meeting. Gathered six health ministers from the pre-2016 period1. The meeting went far beyond an exchange of diagnoses on the country’s health perspectives in the pandemic. It raised ideas that, if adopted, will unfold on three fronts. They will allow the resumption of Health Reform, in new times and new bases. They will trigger a new industrialization strategy, now driven by the guarantee of excellent public services. They will reverse the international isolation the country is in, after three years of flat-Earther government. The dialogue on these points gave rise, in outline, to an idea that can be equally striking: to hold, later this year, a National Health Conference, to make collective the construction of new directions.

Held at the Perseu Abramo Foundation, in São Paulo, the meeting was opened by Arthur Chioro. After laying out his views on Brazil’s pandemic tragedy – caused mainly, in his view, by negligence and outright sabotage – he passed the floor to his colleagues. At this stage, two lines of analysis stood out. As of the middle of last year, the best tradition of Brazilian sanitation has reversed the game and interrupted the catastrophe, by conquering vaccines and relying on the SUS capillary structure to distribute them. However, the perspectives are uncertain, because it is not guaranteed that the omnin will put an end to the pandemic and there is still political space for obscurantism – as demonstrated by the soap opera on childhood vaccination.

Lula intervened the next moment, and his speech electrified the former ministers. He stressed the centrality of public policies and services, in a national reconstruction strategy. He recognized the unique condition of Health, which rescued, during the pandemic, the potency of concepts such as public, solidarity and common. And he projected that, in his eventual return to government, he would signal the importance of these ideas with a first big step: to guarantee and expand the national production of vaccines, in laboratories such as those of Fiocruz and Butantã.

José Gomes Temporão then put on the table a topic that is taking shape in the post-neoliberal economic debate. The strengthening of the SUS, of which vaccines are a symbol, will be even more solid if it is articulated with the construction of a health economic and industrial complex. During the administration of the minister, some steps were taken for this. But the idea of ​​strict fiscal discipline, which prevailed even in leftist governments, restricted the scope of the proposal. Now the environment seems to be different, as shown for example by Biden’s mega-investment plans in the United States. At the Tuesday meeting, the idea seemed to have consensus.

In times of civilizational crisis and centrality of the fight against the extreme right, Lula added the international dimension. He said he sees the guarantee of the right to vaccines as an objective capable of sensitizing the majority of the planet. Your insight may suggest a curious scenario: in contrast to the antivaxx, strong in Caucasian Europe, a coalition of forces would emerge affirming the right to immunization of half of human beings (mostly non-white) today without access to immunizers. But the pragmatic former president focused on South America, where vaccination has strong popular appeal. In recent times, Argentina and Mexico have taken important initial steps in the production of vaccines. Partnerships with them could not signal, at the same time, the possible South American integration and a logic of cooperation for Health alternative to that of pharmaceutical corporations.

On Tuesday, when Lula and the six ex-ministers met, Brazil was experiencing an explosion in the number of omicron cases. Thanks to vaccination (and the particularities of the new variant), the mood was not one of panic – but of reinvention. And it was in this context that the following idea emerged: wouldn’t it be stimulating to hold, still in 2022, an extraordinary National Health Conference? It would not serve as an invitation to the vast sanitary movement, which extends throughout the country, to join this reflection on turning the page and building the new.

Someone remembered: this is the proposal that Sérgio Arouca would make at this moment. It was a reference to the character who best summarized the Sanitary Reform. He would be 80 years old today. The fact that he is remembered — in his magical and Macunaímic quixoticism, which opened up space for the creation of the SUS — is a sign that good winds may come.

1The participants were Humberto Costa, José Saraiva Felipe, José Agenor Álvares da Silva, José Gomes Temporão, Alexandre Padilha and Arthur Chioro

