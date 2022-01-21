Making Call of Duty Exclusive “Will Be Complicated”

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision put the Call of Duty franchise “under control” of the North American company. As the property is one of the favorites of PlayStation players, the concern about an eventual exclusivity took over the conversations. But if the Redmond company decides to go this way, the negotiations could go awry.

The talks are still in progress and will be completed in June 2023, so analysts have started to discuss the future of the series and how it can impact the games industry. According to them, antitrust legislation, responsible for dealing with competition issues, can intervene if that happens.

Analyst David Cole of DFC Intelligence, finds it difficult for Call of Duty to become exclusive for a number of factors:

It should be noted that Call of Duty is Activision’s only major franchise on consoles. The big problem is if CoD becomes Microsoft exclusive. At the moment, I don’t think that will happen. On the other hand, it would be difficult for legislation not to intervene to maintain competition.

According to the MEDIA Research, Activision’s shooter is played by 55% of console players, followed by GTA with 41%, Fortnite and Assassin’s Creed with 28%, and FIFA with 23%.

