Man exposes genitals and runs after women in Lourdes – Gerais

Two women aged 39 and 43 experienced moments of panic late this Thursday night (20/1) after being chased by a sex offender in the middle of Rua Santa Catarina, in Lourdes, in the Center-South region of Belo Horizonte. The 47-year-old suspect was arrested.

According to the incident report, the victims said they had just left work when they were surprised by the man, who exposed his genitals and ran after them.

Frightened, the women managed to reach Avenida Bias Fortes, where they asked for help from municipal civil guards who were in a vehicle.

The guards saw the man and arrested him. It appears in the occurrence that it was still necessary to handcuff him. Those involved were taken to a station on duty of the Civil Police of the capital.

Earlier this Friday afternoon, the Civil Police reported that they had ratified the man’s arrest for sexual harassment. After being heard at the Specialized Police Station for Assistance to Women (Demid), he was sent to a prison unit.

What does the law on rape in Brazil say?

According to the Brazilian Penal Code, in its article 213, in the wording given by Law 2015, of 2009, rape is “to constrain someone, through violence or serious threat, to have sexual intercourse or to practice or allow someone to be practiced with him. another lewd act.”

Article 215 includes rape by fraud. This means “having sexual intercourse or performing another lewd act with someone, through fraud or other means that prevents or hinders the victim’s free expression of will”.

What is sexual harassment?

Article 216-A of the Brazilian Penal Code says what sexual harassment is: “Constraining someone with the aim of obtaining sexual advantage or favor, the agent taking precedence over his/her condition of hierarchical superior or ancestry inherent to the exercise of employment, office or function.” Read too: Feminist city: women report violence imposed by urban spaces

What is rape against vulnerable?

The crime of rape against vulnerable is provided for in article 217-A. The text prohibits the practice of sexual intercourse or other lewd acts with a minor under 14 years of age, under penalty of imprisonment from 8 to 15 years.

In paragraph 1 of the same article, the condition of vulnerable is understood for people who do not have the necessary discernment to practice the act, due to illness or mental deficiency, or who for some reason cannot defend themselves.

Penalties for crimes against sexual freedom

The penalty for those who commit the crime of rape can range from six to 10 years in prison. However, if the aggression results in bodily harm of a serious nature or if the victim is between 14 and 17 years old, the penalty ranges from eight to 12 years of imprisonment. And if the crime results in death, the sentence jumps to 12 to 30 years in prison.

the pity for rape by fraud is a prison term of two to six years. If the crime is committed with the aim of obtaining economic advantage, a fine is also applied.

In case of crime of sexual harassmentthe penalty provided for in Brazilian law is detention for one to two years.

What is rape culture?