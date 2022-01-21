Man found dead surrounded by more than 125 snakes in his own home | world and science



Man found dead with more than 100 snakes

Published 01/21/2022 12:57

In Maryland, United States, a 49-year-old man was found dead inside his home surrounded by more than 100 venomous and non-venomous snakes, according to local officials. A neighbor called the police when he went to the resident’s house to look for him, after not seeing him for more than a day. Upon arriving at the residence, he found the man lying on the floor and unconscious.

The man was declared dead by the Fire Department as soon as they arrived at the house. According to police, there was no evidence of foul play and the victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Baltimore for an autopsy.

At the time, the corporation also discovered that more than 100 snakes of different species were inside the house. The reptiles were unknown to neighbors and animal control was activated to rescue them. to the channel WUSA9, animal control spokeswoman Jennifer Harris said the department had “bagged” more than 125 snakes and said neighbors shouldn’t worry.

“I want to assure the community, [e] to anyone living in this neighborhood, that no snake could have escaped,” she told the channel. be captured after this lord’s death.”

According to the woman, a 4.2-meter Burmese python was the largest snake found in the house. In 30 years of experience, Harris said the head of animal control had never seen such a large snake collection.