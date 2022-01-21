Man swims for nearly 30 hours to survive Tonga tsunami | World

Tonga citizen Lisala Folau, 57, earned the nickname the real-life Aquaman after spending 27 hours swimming to escape Saturday’s tsunami after an undersea volcano erupted.

He was working on renovating his home at the time of the disaster, and said in an interview with Broadcom Broadcasting radio that he didn’t have time to seek refuge.

Folau said he has difficulty getting around, and that’s why he spent much of his time floating. But he joined forces to swim for 7.5 km to the main island.

“I just floated, carried by the big waves that kept coming,” said the Tongan.

In an interview with the Reuters news agency, the real-life Aquaman recalled that the waves pushed him away, but he managed to cling to a log.

“That’s what kept me going,” Folau said.

Folau lived on an isolated island in the archipelago, with about 60 inhabitants. He said that before falling into the sea, he climbed a tree but was carried away by the force of the waves.

“I heard my son calling me, but I didn’t respond for fear that he would try to go into the sea to save me,” recalls the Tongan.

The eruption of the submarine volcano that triggered a tsunami across the entire Pacific area and left at least three dead in Tonga, according to an official statement.

