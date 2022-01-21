Man who raised more than 100 snakes found dead inside his home

Maryland State Police, in the United States, found a 49-year-old man dead in his own home, where more than 100 snakes, including venomous ones, lived. According to the CBS Baltimore channel, the animals were trapped in aquariums on top of shelves distributed throughout the length of the residence, located in Charles County.

The man was found on Wednesday (19) by a neighbor who was surprised that he had not seen him for more than a day. When he came across the body motionless on the floor, when he looked out the window of the house, the neighbor called the police, who went to the scene to check the situation and found the death. The cause is still unclear, but there were no signs of foul play.

What intrigued the police the most, in the end, was the amount of snakes scattered around the house. Among the total of 124 specimens that surrounded the body in their aquariums were species such as black Mamba and rattlesnake, known to be highly venomous.

Rattlesnake is among the venomous species found in the dead man’s house. Image: iStock

According to Jennifer Harris, a spokeswoman for Charles County, some of the reptiles there cannot be held captive under Maryland state laws. “Our head of animal control said that in his more than 30 years of experience, he had never encountered this kind of thing before,” he said in an interview with NBC4.

Local animal control officials were able to isolate the snakes, while the venomous ones were removed by specialists in North Carolina and Virginia, who took hours to get the job done.