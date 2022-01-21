Marcos Mion compares Tadeu Schmidt with Tiago Leifert and is criticized

Presenter opined about his colleague on “BBB 22” (Photo: Reproduction/Globo)

In a good phase at Globo and already experienced in reality show, Marcos Mion exposed his opinion about Tadeu Schmidt in charge of “BBB 22” this Wednesday (19). In a good mood, the presenter stressed that the journalist needs to impose himself more in the interaction with the confined participants. Xiii…

“At some point Tadeuzola will have to be a little more Leifert and give the brothers some ‘pres-tention’ because they can’t understand anything in the live interactions! various reactions.

Many agreed with the presenter and remembered that he should have been cast for the role, as he had already presented “A Fazenda” on Record. Others said Mion was inelegant and could have sent the advice to Tadeu by private message.

“Praise publicly and criticize in private,” wrote one netizen. “I even agree, but then you as a colleague of the broadcaster and experienced with reality, knowing how the networks work, it’s quite unnecessary to come on Twitter to talk about it”, opined another. “Rest, Boninho won’t take Tadeu out to put you in”, fired another one.

When Marcos Mion left Record and Tiago Leifert announced his departure from Globo, the station came under pressure to cast the artist for the presentation of “BBB”. At the top of the channel, however, there is an understanding that associating the image of Mion, which was still recent in “A Fazenda”, in the main reality of the house, would not be interesting right away. The direction also thought it best to cast a journalist to keep the tradition (Bial and Tiago also came from journalism).

To say that Tadeu is bad ahead of “BBB 22” is an exaggeration. The journalist is happy, has charisma and undeniable experience. But it certainly needs tweaking. In addition to a “less journalistic” stance, Mion’s advice is valid. Nothing that time can’t solve.