Market approves new CFO and buyback of shares of Lojas Renner (LREN3), which rises 2%

The night of Thursday, the 20th, was busy for Lojas Renner (LREN3): at the same time that the company announced the appointment of Daniel Martins as new CFO, it informed that its board of directors had approved a buyback program of up to 18 million shares.

Both news were well received by the market on the morning of this Friday, the 21st. Around 1 pm, the company’s shares rose 2.26%, quoted at R$ 26.73.

The hiring of Daniel Martins, who has extensive experience in the consumer goods sector, follows Alvaro Fontes’ departure at the end of last year.

The buyback program, in turn, will cover up to 18 million shares, equivalent to 1.82% of the outstanding shares. Considering the share value at the close of Thursday, the 21st, the program could reach around R$500 million.

According to Lojas Renner, the buyback program is an additional way of distributing cash generation to shareholders and “promoting value creation” for investors, in addition to complementing the number of shares necessary for the continuity of remuneration based on purchase options. of company shares.

The announcement of the program, in the analysis of Goldman Sachs, in a report distributed this Friday, was somewhat unexpected, considering the plans announced by the company recently.

In the second half of last year, the company raised BRL 4 billion through a subsequent share offering (follow-on). At the time, the company indicated that it could use the money to make acquisitions. However, over time, the company’s management began to assert the need to assess whether acquisitions were indeed the best path, or whether organic growth projects should be prioritized.

The buyback program, in Goldman’s view, is positive. Its 18-month term and size allow the company to maintain flexibility to take advantage of possible mergers and acquisitions opportunities, but, in the bank’s view, these are signs that organic growth remains a priority and that the company will maintain responsibility in the allocation of capital.

In addition, Goldman points out that the board’s decision to opt for the buyback shows that the company is prioritizing the return of value to shareholders.

Genial Investimentos also sees the retailer’s ads with good eyes. “In addition to the company having shown a concern for generating shareholder value, it now has a finance veteran within its executive team who can make new projects healthy,” analysts said in comments to the market on Friday.

Goldman maintains its buy recommendation for the stock, with a 12-month target price of R$37, which is up 41.5% from Thursday’s closing price.

Optimism seems to be widespread: according to data compiled by Refinitiv and made available on the platform TradeMap, of 14 analysis houses consulted, 12 recommend buying for the stock, while only one recommends selling and the rest has a neutral rating. The median target price for institutions is R$41, up 56.8% from current levels.